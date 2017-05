State Troopers continue to investigate a one-car crash that happened yesterday morning on the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway near Toutle. The collision was reported at about 1:20 yesterday morning, just west of milepost 29 on State Route 504. A car was found in the ditch, and a man was inside, bleeding profusely from an injury to the back of his head. It was also reported that the man was bleeding from the ear. A landing zone was set up at Toutle Lake High School, as LifeFlight was activated and the man was airlifted from the scene. Other details on the collision are still under investigation; the man’s name has not yet been released.