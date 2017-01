Andy Dunnavant, 42, of Castle Rock is dead after a head-on collision that took place last night on the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, a couple of miles west of Toutle. State Troopers say that Dunnavant was eastbound on SR 504 near George Taylor Road when he crossed the center line of the highway and crashed into a car driven by 18 year-old Devin Hooper of Silver Lake. Dunnavant was declared dead at the scene; it’s also noted that he was NOT wearing a seat belt. Hooper was taken to St. John Medical Center; his condition hasn’t been updated this morning. Troopers blame the crash on Dunnavant driving over the center line; no charges are anticipated.