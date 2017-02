Jim Fortenbury, 62, of Toutle is dead after a crash that happened last night on a slushy highway east of Castle Rock. State Troopers say that the crash happened just before 7 pm on the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, two miles east of Castle Rock. They say that Fortenbury was eastbound when he lost control of his Toyota Tacoma pickup, spinning into the westbound lane. The pickup was hit by a large tow truck being driven by Jack McKinley, 45, of Vancouver. Fortenbury died at the scene, while McKinley was taken to St. John Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Troopers blame the crash on Fortenbury crossing the center line, and they say that no charges are anticipated.