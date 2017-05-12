Just in time for this weekend’s “It’s a Blast” event at the end of the highway, the Washington Department of Transportation is announcing that the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway will open this weekend, starting tomorrow morning. WashDOT officials say that they “plowed a lot of snow and removed a lot of debris” to get ready for this weekend’s season-opening. Get the latest on road conditions near the mountain and across the state by going to the WashDOT mobile app, or dial 511.