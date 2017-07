Gerald King, 54, of Onalaska is being charged with DUI, driving while suspended, failure to yield, no insurance and reckless endangerment after a crash that happened a few minutes before 8 last night on State Route 508, seven miles east of Onalaska. State Troopers say that King was westbound on the highway when he turned in front of a dump truck driven by David Auman, 46, of Morton. Despite having his car totaled by the truck, King wasn’t injured in the collision; Auman was injured, and was taken to Centralia Providence Hospital for treatment. King’s car was impounded and he was booked into the Lewis County Jail.