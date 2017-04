The State Patrol reports that a 53 year-old man died last night after a rollover crash on State Route 508 near Onalaska. Troopers say that the crash happened at about 9:10 pm, on SR 508 about five miles west of Onalaska. The pickup was eastbound when the driver lost control; the truck went off of the road, and then rolled several times before coming to rest in a pasture. The 53 year-old male driver died at the scene, while 45 year-old Stephanie Richards of Onalaska was injured; she was taken to Centralia Providence Hospital for treatment. Her condition hasn’t been updated this morning. Troopers blame the crash on “driving with the wheels off of the roadway.” No charges are anticipated.