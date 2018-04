Second-degree negligent driving charges are being filed against Shaun Neal, 49, of Livingston, Montana, after a truck crash that happened yesterday afternoon on State Route 6 near Pe Ell. The State Patrol says that Neal was westbound on SR 6 at about 4:50 pm, driving about ten miles west of Pe Ell. His 2001 Peterbilt failed to negotiate a curve in the road, going off of the highway to the left. The truck hit several trees before coming to rest in the ditch. Troopers say that Neal apparently had some sort of “medical issue,” but he was unhurt in the crash. He was cited and released.