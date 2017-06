Kris G. Bailey, 53, of Morton is dead after motorcycle crash that took place last night on State Route 7, just north of Morton. State Troopers say that the crash happened at 7 pm, about a mile-and-a-half north of Morton. Bailey was southbound when his motorcycle went off of the highway to the right, hitting a guard rail. Bailey was declared dead at the scene; it’s noted that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Troopers say that the crash was caused by driving with the wheels off of the roadway.