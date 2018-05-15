First-degree assault charges are being filed against Gregory Stanek, 55, of St. Helens, after he allegedly stabbed a 60 year-old woman during a dispute earlier this month. On Friday, May 4th, Columbia County Deputies went with several other agencies to a home on Brinn Road in St. Helens, where a domestic dispute involving a knife had been reported. Authorities say that Jodi Rodds, 60, of St. Helens was at the home, bleeding from a stab wound to her side. Rodds identified Stanek as the suspect, while she was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital with a wound that’s described as “serious, but non-life-threatening.” Deputies, State Troopers and other police personnel searched several outbuildings on the property, but they couldn’t find Stanek. Last Friday, a tip came in that Stanek was back at the property; Deputies responded and took him into custody. Along with the assault charge, Stanek is being charged with reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon and harassment. He’s now in the Columbia County Jail on bail that totals $126,250.
St. Helens Assault
Posted on 15th May 2018 at 09:03
Meta