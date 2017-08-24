Officers in the St. Helens Police Department are now wearing body cameras, a program that went into operation last week. Chief Terry Moss reports that the department recently received 15 cameras that are now in operation. For one year, the department will be able to upload the daily videos to a cloud-based storage system, where those files will be stored and maintained at no cost to the department. Axon is providing the gear and software for the officers; Moss says that officers were allowed to test the cameras, while also getting used to the procedures that will be needed as the cameras are out in the field. Moss and his officers say that they see the cameras at a benefit to their safety and to their accountability. Moss made a special request for the cameras in this year’s St. Helens city budget, as the cost of the cameras starts to do some dropping.