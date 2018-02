Yesterday morning, Columbia River Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of North 6th Avenue. Around 7:45 am, multiple calls came in about smoke and flames being seen at the house, burning in the second story. Everyone inside was able to evacuate safely. Firefighters say that snow and ice made their response more difficult, reporting that heavy smoke was coming out of the windows. Columbia River PUD also had to be called in, as a power line at the house was arcing. It took nearly an hour to control the fire, which did an estimated $70,000 damage. The residents say that the smoke alarms inside the house alerted them, so no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is providing help to three adults, one child and seven pets that were living in the home; it’s reported that the people plan to stay with family and friends. The cause of the fire is under investigation.