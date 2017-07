Careless disposal of cigarettes is listed as the cause of a fire that did about $55,000 damage to a home in St. Helens. Columbia River Fire and Rescue reports that the fire in the home on Dubois Lane was reported at about 10:50 yesterday morning. Firefighters say that there was heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home when they rolled up. Despite a three-minute response to the house, the fire had already extended into the attic. Firefighters had to cut holes in the roof to ventilate smoke and heat, and it took about an hour to get the fire fully extinguished. The fire was reportedly caused by a cigarette that had been discarded into a wicker basket. The Red Cross is providing temporary housing assistance to the residents.