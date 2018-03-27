Workers at the Armstrong World Industries plant in St. Helens now know when their last day of work will be, as the company announces that the ceiling tile plant will close on May 31st. 136 workers will be affected by the closure, which was first mentioned by corporate officials in fall of last year. The company says that workers will be able to apply for other positions with the company, as long as they meet job requirements and are willing to move. Others will receive a severance package. It’s reported that the Armstrong plant is Columbia County’s 9th-biggest taxpayer, with more than $402,000 paid last year. Officials with Armstrong estimate that it will cost about $10 million to close the plant.