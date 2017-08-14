A case that started with a Longview girl alleging sexual abuse has resulted in the arrest of a St. Helens man on those charges. Longview Police report that the eleven year-old victim in the crime recently came to them, claiming that the abuse started when she was six. On Friday, the 4th, LPD detectives and St. Helens Police went to the home of Anthony Wayne Dewey, 56, to try and conduct an interview. When he refused to answer the door, they obtained a search warrant and returned to the home. Dewey was arrested during that warrant search, after police supposedly found photographic and video evidence of the allege crimes. Police also claim to have found evidence of child pornography, along with underwear, swimsuits and costumes that would be worn by girls between the ages of five and 12. Last week, a Columbia County Grand Jury started receiving evidence from the case, and they returned an indictment for first-degree sexual abuse. Dewey continues to be held in the Columbia County Jail while the investigation continues; more charges are expected.