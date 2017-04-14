PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is reacting to a report presented last night on KGW Channel 8 in Portland, where the station presented statistics showing that the hospital in Longview had the worst rate of MRSA infections in the entire state. The station reported on statistics from between 2013 and 2015, saying that they found an upward trend in the number of MRSA cases. They say that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services stepped in, saying that the hospital had to improve its performance, or Federal funding could be threatened. They say that Medicare actually put the hospital on a “90-day Termination Track,” giving them just three months to turn things around. In response, officials with Saint John say that they have taken steps to keep MRSA infections from happening, claiming that there were NO MRSA infections at the hospital in 2016. St. John Chief Medical Officer Eleen Kirman says that they hired a new Infection Specialist in 2015, along with other reforms to prevent MRSA infections.