An investigation is under way after someone phoned a bomb threat in to St. John Medical Center. A call came into Longview Police just after 10 pm, with a man saying that “There is a bomb in the hospital….better hurry up and get here.” The caller also mentioned something about a garbage can before he hung up. Cowlitz County 911 got a location for the call, saying that it was placed from the 300 block of Oregon Way. They also tried to trace the number, but were unable to identify the caller. Police checked areas with public access inside the hospital, along with a check of the hospital exterior, and nothing was found.