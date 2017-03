Anthony Gerardo Woods, 20, of Olympia is going to prison for 18 years, after pleading guilty to stabbing a Longview man during an attempted robbery right before Christmas. The Daily News reports that Woods was sentenced immediately after pleading guilty to charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault and robbery. Woods was arrested three days after the incident in the parking lot of the Seventh Avenue Walmart. The victim and his wife were responding to a car sale ad on OfferUp.com; Woods stabbed the husband three times and threatened the wife before making off with the cash that the couple had. Investigators realized that Woods had left the car ad up, and made arrangements to meet over the ad. Woods was arrested at that meeting. It’s reported that Woods did read an apology at last Friday’s hearing, where it was also reported that Woods will have life-long impacts from the attack.