Stageworks Northwest is out with its 2018-2019 lineup, which will include Shakespeare, a local adaptation of “The Christmas Carol,” and a production of the Gilbert and Sullivan classic operetta “Pirates of Penzance.” In September, Stageworks will open the season with Shakespeare’s “the Merry Wives of Windsor.” October will feature a drama called “Time Stands Still,” followed by “Orson Welles’ Christmas Carol” at the end of November. In March, “The Pirates of Penzance” will be presented in March, and the season will wrap up with Neil Simon’s classic “Barefoot in the Park.” Statgeworks Northwest also says that it will be hosting the annual High School One-Act Play Festival in January, a drag event called “Golden Girls Live” in February, and a children’s play from John Henry of Longview, titled “The King’s Meal.” Get full details and get ticket information by going to stageworksnorthwest.com, or by calling 360-636-4488.