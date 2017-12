An Air Stagnation Advisory continues through 2 pm on Thursday in the local area, as lingering high pressure continues to trap smoke, smog and other air pollutants near the surface. The Weather Service says that this current weather situation is expected to be in place for a couple more days, before rain returns later in the week. This morning, air quality in Longview and Chehalis is listed as “good,” but it’s also listed as “unhealthy” in Yacolt and Vancouver.