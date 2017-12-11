Local air quality could continue to be degraded through most of this week, as the Weather Service extends an Air Stagnation Advisory into Thursday afternoon. High pressure continues to dominate the local weather scene, pushing the storms to the north of us, while continuing to cause issues with air inversions in the interior valleys. Forecasters say that air quality could deteriorate, due to these extended stagnant air conditions. The Southwest Washington Clean Air reports that the air quality in Yacolt is “good” this morning, and is “moderate” in Longview. The air quality in Chehalis is listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” while the air quality in Vancouver is “unhealthy” for all. They advise that people limit outdoor activities in Vancouver at this time, due to the degraded air quality. The advisory covers the whole I-5 corridor through Cowlitz County.