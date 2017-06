Charges of stalking, kidnapping and menacing are being filed against Misael Hernandez Feria, 43, after he allegedly forced his ex-girlfriend from Scappoose into his car, and then was found in Portland. Scappoose Police say that the incident took place last Friday, after Hernandez-Feria allegedly broke into the woman’s home, pointed a gun at her, and then forced her into his car. The woman’s roommate came home and found her missing; that person called 911 to say that she was in danger. Columbia County 911 called the woman’s cell phone; she said that they were eastbound on I-84, but police found her later in Southeast Portland. Police say that Hernandez-Feria had a knife on him at the time of the arrest; the handgun turned out to be a fake. His cell phone was also seized. He’s now being held on bail that totals $68,500.