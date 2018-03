Following last week’s March For Our Lives rally in downtown Longview, a “Stand for the 2nd” rally is being planned for tomorrow. This is planned to go form 11 am until 1 pm tomorrow at the Civic Circle in Longview; organizers say that they intend this as an event to show support and belief in the United States as a Constitutional Republic. They’re inviting people to show support for the community, and to open a dialogue on the Second Amendment. A limited number of pocket copies of the Constitution will be handed out, and there will also be a reading of the Declaration of Independence.