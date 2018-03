The Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office is now reporting that attempted murder charges are being filed against Lee Wages, 54, after he allegedly fired several shotgun rounds in the direction of Deputies that had come to his house to do a welfare check. At 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Deputies went to Wages’ home on East Birnie Slough Road, and as they were on the porch, they could hear the sound of a shotgun being cycled. The Deputies retreated to cover, as Wages allegedly fired six rounds through a window of the house. Lower Columbia SWAT was called in, and Wages gave himself up peacefully at about 5 pm. Wages is currently being held in the Wahkiakum County Jail, and he’s due in court for an arraignment on Monday, April 2nd.