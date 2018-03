The Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce holds its first quarterly membership meeting today, getting an update on the “State of Education” from Kelso School Superintendent Glenn Gelbrich and Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn. The superintendents are expected to address the issue of school funding following the McCleary Decision; they’ll also talk about Kelso’s recently-passed bond measure, and the replacement levies that each district passed. The State of Education luncheon will run from 11:45 am to 1:30 pm at the Cowlitz Regional Conference Center. Go to kelsolongviewchamber.org for registration information.