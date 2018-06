While there were some fiery moments, the mood at yesterday’s “State of the County” report from the County Commissioners was upbeat. Commission President Joe Gardner says that things are on the right trajectory. Gardner says that the county is “busy making positive changes,” pointing to improvements that have been made in the Building and Planning department, completion of the Comprehensive Plan, reduction of permit fees, resolution of issues with Cowlitz County 911, and plans for a new County Morgue. Commissioner Arne Mortensen spent the bulk of his time defending the negotiations with Republic Services for management and operation of the Headquarters Road Landfill, while Commissioner Dennis Weber fired back at those who have been criticizing his lobbying efforts regarding the Millennium Bulk Terminals coal facility. Weber is also pushing for “completion of the missing link,” urging state and federal officials to finally complete the link between the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway and roads connecting to Randle.