Members of several local diking districts, county officials and local environmental engineers met with the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, as they delivered the annual “State of the River” report on the Cowlitz River, updating those groups on the current status of flood protection and sediment management on the river. With all of the rain in 2016, there’s a lot more sediment in the river this year, and Project Technical Lead Paul Sclafani says that they are keeping a close eye on that. If you thought that there’s more sediment and debris in the Cowlitz River this winter, you would be right. Checking the data from the gauge at Tower Road, the sediment load is up substantially in 2016. In 2015, an estimated two million tons of sediment went past that gauge; in 2016, that number went up to six million tons. Sclafani says that this is the normal progression that they expected after the spillway on the Sediment Retention Structure was raised in 2012, and he says that it’s now time to take the “next steps” in that process. At this time, the Corps says that the level of flood protection in the diked areas along the last 20 miles of the river look really good, but they do need to look at those next steps in sediment retention. Monitoring will continue, while Corps officials start the process of securing funding from Congress for those next steps.