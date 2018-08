A statewide ban on outdoor burning is now in effect in Washington state, as wildfires continue to rage all around the Pacific Northwest. Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz reports that 96 percent of the state is now in drought conditions, which translates into high fire danger. This ban also includes the use of burn piles, prescribed burns in the forests, and the use of charcoal briquettes. Campfires may still be allowed in approved fire pits on some designated campgrounds. The burn ban does not affect federally-managed lands, places like national forests, national parks, national wildlife refuges, or other areas managed by federal agencies. They expect the burn ban to last through the month of September, though it could be shortened or lengthened, depending on the conditions. Daily updates on the burn ban are available by calling 1-800-323-BURN (2876), or by going to the DNR web page.