The Kalama River and the Coweeman River are among five tributaries on the Lower Columbia River that are getting some major changes in how hatchery Steelhead are managed. Washington Fish and Wildlife says that these changes are in response to new federal regulations on state hatchery production. In line with these new rules, the Kalama and Coweeman will no longer get Winter Steelhead from the Chambers Creek hatchery. Some 200 thousand fish from that hatchery will be released into these waters later this month, but next year’s fish will come from local stocks. The biological opinion from NOAA Marine Fisheries contends that eliminating the stock from outside of the area will better protect wild fish returning to these rivers. WDFW plans to increase the number of late Winter Steelhead released into the Kalama to 135,000 fish, using stock from hatcheries on the Kalama, instead of fish coming from Skamania County. They also plan to develop an “early-timed run” on the Kalama, working to get those fish to return between November and early January. Full details are available from Washington Fish and Wildlife.
Steelhead Changes
Posted on 8th May 2017 at 09:01
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta