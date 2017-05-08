The Kalama River and the Coweeman River are among five tributaries on the Lower Columbia River that are getting some major changes in how hatchery Steelhead are managed. Washington Fish and Wildlife says that these changes are in response to new federal regulations on state hatchery production. In line with these new rules, the Kalama and Coweeman will no longer get Winter Steelhead from the Chambers Creek hatchery. Some 200 thousand fish from that hatchery will be released into these waters later this month, but next year’s fish will come from local stocks. The biological opinion from NOAA Marine Fisheries contends that eliminating the stock from outside of the area will better protect wild fish returning to these rivers. WDFW plans to increase the number of late Winter Steelhead released into the Kalama to 135,000 fish, using stock from hatcheries on the Kalama, instead of fish coming from Skamania County. They also plan to develop an “early-timed run” on the Kalama, working to get those fish to return between November and early January. Full details are available from Washington Fish and Wildlife.