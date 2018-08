Starting today, a large portion of the Columbia River is closed to steelhead fishing. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says that these new rules are being imposed after projections for the number of returning steelhead was revised downward. Until further notice, the main stem of the Columbia will be closed to steelhead fishing, going from Buoy 10 at the mouth of the river to the Highway 395 Bridge in Pasco. It’s now projected that 110,300 upriver steelhead will return this year; the original prediction was 182,400 fish. Fishery managers say that a number of factors are negatively affecting the fish, including difficult conditions in the ocean. They say that these steps are needed to protect these runs. At this time, tributaries remain open for steelhead fishing, but that could change in the weeks ahead.