Starting today, the daily bag limit for steelhead on the Cowlitz River is being reduced from three to two. In addition, anglers will no longer be required to keep hatchery steelhead. This latest announcement covers the Cowlitz and its tributaries, going from the Lexington/Sparks Drive Bridge to the Barrier Dam near Mossyrock. Fish and Wildlife officials say that this year’s steelhead returns to the Columbia have been far below projections; they say that the daily bag limit needs to be reduced, to try and get more fish back to the hatcheries to be used as broodstock. They say that the requirement to keep hatchery fish is being dropped, as those fish are also needed for breeding. Daily limits could get additional adjustments, as hatchery returns are monitored.