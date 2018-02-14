A 14 year-old boy is under arrest, accused of first-degree assault after he allegedly stabbed his grandmother in the neck. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports that this incident took place Monday night, at a home in the 800 block of Stella Road. The brother of Sharon Hesseldahl, 59, was the one to call 911, reporting that she was bleeding from a severe wound to her neck. When Deputies arrived at the house, they say that the teen was standing in the living room, holding a large kitchen knife. The brother was tending to the victim, who apparently had been stabbed as she was sleeping on a couch. Hesseldahl was taken to Saint John Medical Center, where she went through surgery and is now recovering from her wound. The teen was arrested and is now being held in the Cowlitz County Youth Services Center, as the investigation continues. Investigators are looking into a report that this same teen had been arrested in Skagit County, after he had allegedly stabbed his mother. The case is now with the Prosecutor’s office for review and a charging decision.