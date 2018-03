The California-based SEMI Foundation is announcing that Lower Columbia College is the first-ever partner in the “SEMI High Tech U Certified Partner Program,” expanding access to high-tech career opportunities. Based in Milpitas, Calfornia, the SEMI Foundation was created in 2001, using industries to help emphasize STEM skills training, while also helping to inspire young people to pursue careers in high-tech fields. LCC President Chris Bailey says that this is a great opportunity to expose local families and students to high-tech careers, while also partnering with companies like Weyerhaeuser, NORPAC, Steelscape, the Cowlitz PUD and others in developing their workforce for the future. A recognition and certification ceremony is planned for 9 am tomorrow in the LCC Student Center.