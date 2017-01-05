The cold snap continues across the region, but the Weather Service says that some change is on the way. Today, we’ll see sunny skies, but a high of only about 31 degrees. Tonight will start off clear and cold, but we could have some patchy freezing fog after midnight. The changeover is supposed to start tomorrow, starting with snow, then transitioning to freezing rain and regular rain. They say that this system will move slowly from southwest to northeast, with the Portland metro area described as the “last to change over to rain.”

This morning, local roads are bare, but the extreme cold has caused frost to form on the streets. Roads could be slick on this morning’s commute. Several school districts are making adjustments to bus runs.

Longview – Bus #13 on morning snow route

Kelso – Bus routes 3, 4, 14, 15, 16, 20, and 29 will run on AM snow routes. Route 17 will run regular route with no service to PG Sweet or Behshel Heights. Route 19 will run regular route with no service to Cornwell Road. Route 31 will run regular route with no service to Bodine Road

Toutle Lake – No Seaquest stop and buses #2, 6 and 8 on snow routes both am and pm

Kalama – Route 203 and 204-China Garden Rd on snow route

Woodland – Morning and afternoon-Routes 211-no Dubois Rd, 212 & 213-no Fredrickson Road, 36 & 83-no Niemi Rd, and 92-No Little Kalama Rd