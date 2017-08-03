The Excessive Heat Warning from the National Weather Service continues through 11 pm tomorrow night, with a high temperature north of 100 degrees expected in the Kelso-Longview area today. Yesterday’s heat set a new record in Longview, with a high of 98 degrees reported. That breaks the previous record for August 2nd, which was 95 degrees, set back in 1939. The current forecast is predicting a high of 101 degrees in the local area today, which would break the record of 100, which was set back in 1952. Temperatures are supposed to start easing down, starting tomorrow and going through the weekend, though daytime highs will still be in the 90s’. Due to the heat, tonight’s Summer Concert at the Lake is being pushed back by an hour, and will now start at 7 pm.

Cooling centers continue to operate around the area, including one that will be open today and tomorrow in Castle Rock. The Castle Rock Library will be open as a cooling center from 11 am until 8 pm today and tomorrow. The Library is located at 135 Cowlitz Street West. Call 360-274-6961 for information. This is in addition to the other centers that are currently operating:

**The Electric Bean at 946 Washington Way.

**The City of Longview will have a cooling station at the McClelland Art Center, 951 Delaware Street.

**The Salvation Army will be hosting a water cooling station at the corner of 10th and New York.

**Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas Street

**Columbia Heights Baptist Church, 3136 Columbia Heights Rd.

**Valley Christian Fellowship, 2844 30th Avenue.

**Grove Alliance Church located at 2116 E. Kessler.

**PeaceHealth and City of Longview will be providing water at a tent near the sunken garden in the grotto at Lake Sacajawea, near St. John Medical Center.

**Norco Medical is handing out water at their store on Vandercook Way.

**Woodland Council Chambers, 200 E. Scott Avenue.

**The Columbia River PUD is opening its Community Room at the offices in Deer Island.