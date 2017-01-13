Ice and snow continues to cover much of the ground around the area, but local roadways are improving. Main roads around the area are mostly bare and dry, with some patches of ice or packed snow. Side streets may still be challenging, as the traffic may not have broken up the snow and ice, and they may not have been hit with sand or de-icers. Most schools made the call yesterday about today’s operations. Most of the school districts in Columbia County are closed again today, along with Toutle Lake and Woodland. Other schools in Cowlitz County are going with a two-hour late start, while Lower Columbia College is opening at 10 am today.