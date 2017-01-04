The cold snap to start 2017 continues, with overnight lows dipping into the 20’s once again. Kelso and Longview schools resume today, so all of the local school kids should be back in class, including Lower Columbia College. The winter quarter actually started yesterday, and the college is operating normally today. With daytime highs not getting much above freezing, there’s still a lot of snow and ice hanging around the area, and while local schools are all back in session, the icy conditions have some districts making adjustments to bus routes.

Local roadways are pretty much bare and dry, but with the cold conditions, any moisture that’s on the ground has turned to ice. This extreme cold is expected to hang on for at least a couple of more days, with daytime highs near the freezing mark, and nighttime lows in the teens. There were a number of fender-benders reported around the area yesterday, and the persistent cold will continue to driving a challenge. Sun-sheltered areas are particularly treacherous, or anywhere that water has been running across the street. Things are supposed to start warming up on Friday.