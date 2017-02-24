The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is still working to find Gregory Reynolds, 37, of Vernonia, the man who’s suspected in a shooting that took place on the 18th at a home on Kirk Road. Lewis Cochran, 45, of Vernonia was wounded in that shooting; he has been released from the hospital and continues his recovery. Reynolds has been on the run since the shooting, and authorities note that he has a history of evading capture. Records show that Reynolds had been involved in a high-speed chase in June of 2012, and eluded capture for some time. Reynolds is also wanted on several felony warrants, in addition to the charges connected to the shooting. They say that Gregory Reynolds is armed, and should be considered as extremely dangerous. If you know where he might be, they say that you should call 911 or local law enforcement right away.