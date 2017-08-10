The Air Quality Alert that covers the entire Pacific Northwest continues through noon tomorrow, but they say that there is some relief in sight. The Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency and other air quality agencies around the Northwest are continuing the Alert until noon tomorrow, saying that wildfire smoke continues to blow into the area from British Columbia and the eastern part of the state. This morning, the air monitoring station in Longview was reporting “moderate” air quality, which still could be irritating for people who have respiratory issues. Looking ahead at the weather forecast, the Weather Service reports that cooler weather with an onshore flow is on the way for the weekend, with the possibility of the region’s first rainfall in almost two months.