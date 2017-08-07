There’s still an Air Quality Alert up for the local area, continuing until noon today. The National Weather Service says that a weak onshore flow has pushed some of that wildfire smoke out of the area, and they even say that some local air quality sensors are reporting “good” air quality. The Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency says that most of their stations are reporting “moderate” air quality, and they say that smoky and hazy skies continue to persist across much of the Northwest. An increase in the smoke is expected today, and that could pose a hazard to those with respiratory difficulties. You can monitor the local air quality on wasmoke.blogspot.com, or at swcleanair.org.