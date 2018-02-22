Light snow showers continue to fall in the local area, replenishing the snow that fell yesterday, and it’s possible that more could be on the way. In the Kelso-Longview area, a couple of inches fell overnight, but main roadways are mostly bare and wet. There could be some slushy spots on the main roads, but side streets and lesser-traveled byways could have some accumulation. It didn’t get as cold overnight as had been predicted, so there’s not much ice on local roads. They’re predicting light snow through the morning, followed by a shot of extremely cold air. Lows tonight could break records, heading down into the teens. Relaying the prediction from the National Weather Service, Cowlitz County Emergency Management says that we should expect a bit of sun this afternoon, followed by extremely cold temperatures overnight tonight. They say that another system is expected tomorrow afternoon through Saturday morning, but snow levels are expected to be a bit higher. That could be followed by another cold and low system Sunday night and Monday morning, with the possibility of more low-level snow.

Many schools waited until this morning to make the call on operations for today, with many opting for a delayed start; several decided to close later in the morning. The WSU Master Gardeners made the call early, announcing that today’s workshop on “Tips to Save When Buying Groceries” has been cancelled and will be rescheduled. The “Cattywampus Carnival” scholarship fundraiser for the Lower Columbia Professionals is also being postponed into next month.