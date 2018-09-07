A hearing is scheduled at 9 this morning in Cowlitz County Superior Court, where the Longview School District plans to ask a judge to declare the strike by the Longview Education Association to be illegal, and to try and force the teachers back into the classroom. It was also announced that the district has increased its salary offer by another 1.1 percent, making the proposed salary increase 8.1 percent. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that would be total salary increase of 16.1 percent over last year and this year; he says that they’re really trying to get this strike resolved. Zorn also says that they’re putting the idea of a two-year contract on the table, but that doesn’t appear to be getting much traction with the LEA, SEIU Local 925 and the LCPEA. Zorn says that this latest offer guarantees that Longview teachers will be the highest-paid in Cowlitz County, with a proposed salary range of $46,629 for new teachers, going up to $87,887 for those with the most experience.

The LEA reports that they did bargain all day yesterday, and both sides plan to be back at the bargaining table at 9 am today. A show of support is planned for this morning at the Hall of Justice, prior to this morning’s court hearing. Groups of teachers and supports plan to demonstrate at the Allen Street Bridge, and the “positive message” signs for tonight’s R. A. Long-Kelso football game will be displayed outside of the Hall of Justice. The bargaining team and union leadership will be in the hearing, with plans to make an announcement after the hearing concludes. Pickets are planned in six locations around the city, starting at 10:30 am. The unions also say that they are in contact with local financial institutions, to see what kind of support or short-term loans might be available if the strike drags out. They’re also soliciting citizen signatures on a petition, aimed at blocking the district from following through with its plans. Nine school districts remain on strike in Washington, including the Evergreen and Battle Ground districts in Clark County.

The LEA, SEIU Local 925 and the LCPEA continue to collect donations of food, which are then being made available to needy students. Kelso barber Bill Ammons is joining in that effort, working to collect bags lunches to distribute to children in the Longview School District. He’s asking that you bring a “no-meat” bag lunch to the YMCA after 10 am today, and then those lunches will be distributed to seven locations through the district for the kids to pick up. He says that “the kids have been informed” as to where to pick these lunches up; cash donations are also being accepted. There’s a goal of collecting 500 lunches to distribute. The Longview School District is also continuing to make free lunches available to kids age 18 and under, served from noon to 12:30 pm each day that the strike continues, handed out from Monticello Middle School.