A car stolen out of Idaho has been recovered in Castle Rock, after a car chase that took place in Longview early yesterday morning. Around 1:50 yesterday morning, Longview Police tried to make a traffic stop in the area of 21st and Cypress. They say that the male driver refused to obey, driving around on 26th, Alabama and 32nd Avenue. Police say that the suspect was driving at a high rate of speed, and the officer discontinued the pursuit in the area of 32nd and Washington Way. It was noted that the car had Idaho plates, and was reported to have been stolen out of Boise. Shortly before 10 am, an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the car at a store in Castle Rock; the hood was up, and a man was working on it. Castle Rock Police made contact with Matthew Deon Johnson, 23, who said that he was having trouble with the car, but he thought that it was now fixed. The car had Washington plates on it when CRPD made contact, but the Idaho plates were seen inside. Johnson was arrested for possession of a stolen car, and he supposedly had meth on his person. It’s also reported that Johnson, who is reported to be a transient, has warrants out of Idaho and Georgia.
Stolen Car Chase
Posted on 16th January 2018 at 08:58
