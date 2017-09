Brandyn Kristopher Francis, 33, of Longview is jail, picked up yesterday morning after he allegedly drove a stolen car in a chase through Kelso. This got started at 11:25 yesterday morning, when a Kelso Officer reported that they were following a stolen Nissan in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue. The officer says that the driver refused to stop, supposedly driving around on both sides of the Cowlitz River before abandoning the car in the 1200 block of Cowlitz Way. The suspect reportedly ran down the hill heading to Allen Street before being arrested in the back yard of a home on Holly Street. Francis is now being charged with felony eluding, taking a motor vehicle without permission, possession of a stolen car, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and driving while suspended. He’s also being served with a contempt warrant. A female passenger was questioned and released.