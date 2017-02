Mitchell Edward Kolb, 52, of Vancouver is under arrest after an alleged shoplifting incident in Woodland, where he was found to be driving a stolen RV. Woodland Police were called to the Walmart store at about 3:35 yesterday afternoon, as store security reported that Kolb had taken a cart filled with movies, meats, groceries and clothing. They also say that the cart also contained blankets and car covers. Officers met with Kolb in the parking lot, and a check of the RV that he was driving showed that it had been stolen from a site in Beaverton. They also say that Kolb gave the name of “Irvin Gould” when he was first contacted. Kolb is now being held for first-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree theft and obstructing an officer; he’s also being served with a failure to appear warrant.