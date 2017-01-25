Longview Police are working on a new fraud case, after one of the Longview Safeway stores reports that they were victimized last night. Employees contacted LPD just before 10 pm, saying that they had been called by a woman who claimed to be from Western Union. The woman said that she needed to “reset the system,” and then she needed to walk the store through some “practice transactions.” In the process of these “practice transactions,” the suspect was able to steal about $1,200 from the store. They were alerted to the scam when the real Western Union called with a fraud alert. So far, the only information in the case is that the call came from out of state. The female suspect has not been identified.