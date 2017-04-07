The strong weather system that coming in today already has PUD and road crews scrambling, with trees blocking roads and power outages scattered across the county. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 pm, with south winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of up to 45 mph. The strongest winds are expected between 11 am to 4 pm. High Wind Warnings continue until 5 pm this afternoon on the South Washington and North Oregon Coasts. Sustained south winds of 35 to 45 mph on the beaches and headlands are expected, with gusts to 70 mph; coastal communities will get gusts of up to 60 mph. These winds will be strong enough to uproot trees and cause local power outages. High-profile vehicles will also be strongly buffeted. In addition, snow levels are dropping down to around 3,000 feet, dropping as much as seven inches of snow at the pass levels through Sunday. Driving conditions could be extreme today at the coast, and through the weekend in the mountain passes.