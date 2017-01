There are some lingering effects from the snow and ice storm that covered the region last month, and you can see the impacts stacked up in the Columbia River and just off the river mouth. Grain ships are moored at stations up and down the lower Columbia River, and as many as a dozen more are just off the river mouth. This is a busy time of year for grain shippers, but last month’s snow and ice shut down rail traffic for some time, shutting down the supplies of corn, wheat, soybeans and other grains. It’s reported that some ships are now as much as 15 days behind schedule. Grain shippers say that there’s always some slowdown like this in the winter, but this is as bad as it has been in recent years.