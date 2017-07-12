After being told that their excuse for not complying with new stormwater management rules is being rejected by the Washington Department of Ecology, Cowlitz County is still working on its request for a waiver from those rules. Commission Chair Joe Gardner says that the plan to have this “G-20” letter into the DOE on time, but the content of that letter still hasn’t been completely settled. County officials are concerned about the impact of the new “Phase 2” stormwater management rules, saying that they’re putting too big of a burden on local developers and landowners. Commissioners Dennis Weber and Arne Mortensen had drafted a resolution, looking to “declare an emergency” while asking for an exemption from the rules. They were claiming that the new rules would stifle the county’s efforts to battle homelessness in the local area. At yesterday’s public hearing, Chief Civil Deputy Douglas Jensen reported that the reasoning behind the resolution had been rejected in Olympia; Jensen and Patrick Harbison with County Public Works also cautioned that not adopting the new rules could leave the county open to third-party lawsuits. Clark County is still paying off a fine of more than three million dollars that was levied in 2013, after losing a lawsuit brought by an environmental group. The county has 15 more days to prove compliance; Gardner says that they will get the G-20 letter to the Department of Ecology in that time frame.