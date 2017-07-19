The Cowlitz County Commissioners are reluctantly accepting new stormwater management rules from the state. Over the past few weeks, the Commissioners have been trying to take a stand against the new Phase II stormwater rules, claiming that they put too much of a burden on local governments and on private landowners. The Commissioners had been planning to try and take a stance regarding the effects of the new rules on affordable housing; they contend that the lack of affordable housing is exacerbating the homelessness issue in the local area, and that these new rules would affect development of that affordable housing. Commissioner Dennis Weber was a champion of the homelessness impact, and he reportedly had a conversation with Ecology officials. He learned that there are a number of exemptions, especially applying to diked areas, landslide areas, and other areas with steep slopes. County officials say that something like 85 percent of the urbanized unincorporated county falls under these exemptions. Weber says that he’s comfortable that Ecology has heard their concerns, and he says that the agency wants to work with the county. Commissioners Arne Mortensen and Joe Gardner also say that they have issues with the new rules, but they’ll accept them “with an asterisk.” The new rules are retroactive to the first of this month.