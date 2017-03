There’s a special program being offered this evening at the Longview Public Library, an event called “Contemporary Storytelling with Music,” by Cochise Anderson of the Chickasaw and Choctaw Indian Nations of Oklahoma. They say that Anderson mixes original spoken word stories with original and traditional music, celebrating the beauties of Native American life, while also talking about the struggles of his culture. Anderson has an extensive acting background, with appearances on Saturday Night Live and the Cosby Show, along with other TV and movie credits. “Contemporary Storytelling with Music by Cochise Anderson” will be presented at 6:30 pm this evening in the Longview Library Magazine Room; all are invited to attend.